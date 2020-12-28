Look: Dwayne Haskins Releases Statement After Getting Cut

After less than two full seasons with the Washington Football Team, Dwayne Haskins has been cut. But the now-former Washington QB wasn’t about to leave without making one final statement to the team.

Taking to Twitter (before changing his viewer setting), Haskins released a statement thanking the team and fans for the opportunity. He acknowledged that he made mistakes leading up to his release and pledged to learn from the experience.

“My time with the WFT has unfortunately come to an end,” Haskins wrote. “I thank the team & fans for the opportunity to play for the team I grew up rooting for. I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of an NFL QB & will become a better man & player because of this experience.”

A lot of factors contributed to Haskins’ release. His recent off-the-field issues were bad enough, but failing to make up for it on the football field made the decision much easier for Ron Rivera and company.

Former Washington QB Dwayne Haskins has released a statement on his time with WFT coming to an end. pic.twitter.com/vml5W71WIj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2020

Washington drafted Dwayne Haskins No. 15 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft following a historic season at Ohio State. But Haskins couldn’t win the starting job outright, and the team didn’t make things any easier for him by firing then-head coach Jay Gruden in the middle of his rookie season.

Haskins didn’t get his first start until the second half of his rookie season, but he finally started playing well at the end.

However, Haskins only barely won the starting job in 2020 before being benched after a 1-3 start. His play did not improve much after getting his job back once injuries ravaged the QBs room.

But Weeks 15 and 16 were the straws that broke the camel’s back.

Dwayne Haskins is now a free agent, but whether he has a future in the NFL remains to be seen.