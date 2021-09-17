Look: NFL Fans Are Furious With Penalty Called On Chase Young

Once upon a time, defensive players were allowed to hit quarterbacks. Not anymore. Just ask Chase Young.

Washington Football Team’s star edge rusher was called for a bogus roughing the passer penalty just moments ago.

Young beat two New York Giants offensive lineman and got to Daniel Jones in a hurry. The 24-year-old quarterback got a pass off just moments before Young made contact. The Washington Football Team defensive star tackled Jones in the process.

It was a pure football play. There was nothing malicious. The hit wasn’t dangerous. Jones got up to his feet in a hurry as well.

Regardless, refs call a penalty on Young for roughing the passer.

Chase Young beats 2 men then gets called for roughing the passer pic.twitter.com/FajmWbz9o8 — Alex. (@dubs4o8) September 17, 2021

That’s about as bad as it gets. What was Chase Young supposed to do? We guess quarterbacks are off limits these days.

Take a look at what NFL fans had to say about the awful penalty call.

Personal foul, 15 yards for playing defense. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 17, 2021

What a garbage call on Chase Young. Gimmie a break. Young just destroyed 2 dudes, then the QB, and it hurts his team. Fix that, NFL — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) September 17, 2021

By rule that's the right call but I hate it. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) September 17, 2021

That is a bullshit call on Chase Young — trey wingo (@wingoz) September 17, 2021

These roughing the passer penalties have to stop. They are so soft. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 17, 2021

The NFL needs to fix this rule. It’s getting ridiculous at this point.

The league, at the very least, should consider reviewing these kind of penalties. Chase Young was penalized for making a football play.

The worse news for the Washington Football Team is the penalty extended the Giants’ drive and they wound up scoring moments later. It could come back to haunt them.

Tune into NFL Network right now to catch the rest of Thursday night’s NFC East battle between Washington and New York.

The Giants currently lead the WFT 7-0 in the second quarter.