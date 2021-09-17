The Spun

Look: NFL Fans Are Furious With Penalty Called On Chase Young

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 03: Defensive end Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team reacts after winning 20-14 over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Once upon a time, defensive players were allowed to hit quarterbacks. Not anymore. Just ask Chase Young.

Washington Football Team’s star edge rusher was called for a bogus roughing the passer penalty just moments ago.

Young beat two New York Giants offensive lineman and got to Daniel Jones in a hurry. The 24-year-old quarterback got a pass off just moments before Young made contact. The Washington Football Team defensive star tackled Jones in the process.

It was a pure football play. There was nothing malicious. The hit wasn’t dangerous. Jones got up to his feet in a hurry as well.

Regardless, refs call a penalty on Young for roughing the passer.

That’s about as bad as it gets. What was Chase Young supposed to do? We guess quarterbacks are off limits these days.

Take a look at what NFL fans had to say about the awful penalty call.

The NFL needs to fix this rule. It’s getting ridiculous at this point.

The league, at the very least, should consider reviewing these kind of penalties. Chase Young was penalized for making a football play.

The worse news for the Washington Football Team is the penalty extended the Giants’ drive and they wound up scoring moments later. It could come back to haunt them.

Tune into NFL Network right now to catch the rest of Thursday night’s NFC East battle between Washington and New York.

The Giants currently lead the WFT 7-0 in the second quarter.

