Look: NFL Fans Love Chase Young’s Facemask Today

Chase Young celebrates for Washington.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team celebrates win teammate Cornelius Lucas III #78 following their 23-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 07, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Washington Football Team is paying tribute to Sean Taylor today, and so is the team’s young defensive star, Chase Young.

Taylor’s No. 21 will be retired at halftime of this afternoon’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Regardless of how WFT handled the rollout for the ceremony, it is a well-deserved honor for the late, great safety.

During the game, Young is sporting tape on his facemask in the unmistakable pattern that Taylor wore during his playing days. The helmet and facemask color are both different from Taylor’s era, but the tape job is identical.

Take a look.

Young is already well-liked by the WFT fanbase for how he has played in his first season-plus with the franchise, but a gesture like this will only further endear him to supporters.

Now that Young is honoring Taylor with his on-field accessories, WFT fans have to hope he’ll be able to channel some of his greatness to help slow down a still-potent Kansas City offense.

Currently, the Chiefs lead 7-3 late in the first quarter.

