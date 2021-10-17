Look: NFL Fans Love Chase Young’s Facemask Today

The Washington Football Team is paying tribute to Sean Taylor today, and so is the team’s young defensive star, Chase Young.

Taylor’s No. 21 will be retired at halftime of this afternoon’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Regardless of how WFT handled the rollout for the ceremony, it is a well-deserved honor for the late, great safety.

During the game, Young is sporting tape on his facemask in the unmistakable pattern that Taylor wore during his playing days. The helmet and facemask color are both different from Taylor’s era, but the tape job is identical.

Take a look.

Chase Young taped his face mask to honor Sean Taylor ❤️ (via @WashingtonNFL) pic.twitter.com/IIazNAmTOT — ESPN (@espn) October 17, 2021

Young is already well-liked by the WFT fanbase for how he has played in his first season-plus with the franchise, but a gesture like this will only further endear him to supporters.

Now that Young is honoring Taylor with his on-field accessories, WFT fans have to hope he’ll be able to channel some of his greatness to help slow down a still-potent Kansas City offense.

Currently, the Chiefs lead 7-3 late in the first quarter.