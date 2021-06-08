Look: Practice Photo Of Ryan Fitzpatrick Is Going Viral

Even though he’s 38 years old, Ryan Fitzpatrick is a kid at heart.

With minicamp officially underway for NFL teams, Fitzpatrick posed for a picture with a mini chalkboard in his hands. The chalkboard was titled “Ryan’s first day of Year 17.”

The chalkboard featured a handful of categories, such as Fitzpatrick’s teacher, his new friends, his age and height. Fortunately for the journeyman quarterback, the Washington Football Team put a solid supporting cast around him.

Fitzpatrick has a proven winner at head coach in Ron Rivera, as well as some really explosive weapons at wide receiver.

Here’s the picture of Fitzpatrick that’s going viral:

The guy is an American icon. pic.twitter.com/33sVGXx00j — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) June 8, 2021

Despite being the “new kid in school,” Fitzpatrick has already won over his peers’ trust.

Ken Zampese, the quarterbacks coach for Washington, raved about Fitzpatrick when talking to the media earlier this week.

“He’s such a unique look and a unique character and his delivery is as dry as can be, and he just drops these one-liners and bombs on guys and they don’t even know what happened,” Zampese said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s got a great deal of swag for such a — I don’t know what you’d say about the exterior. I love him. He’s authentic through all of it which is the important part. He’s got a lot to give, he’s got a lot of experiences and he doesn’t worry about what anybody else thinks. He’s just Ryan.”

Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin also had some positive words to share about his new quarterback.

“Fitz is fun,” McLaurin said, via NFL.com. “The first thing that struck me about him is just that he has a [really] cool, calm demeanor about him. When he’s in the huddle, it’s just really collected.”

We’ll find out this fall if Fitzpatrick can take Washington’s offense to another level. If he can do that, Ron Rivera’s squad should be the team to beat in the NFC East.