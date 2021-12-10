Look: Ron Rivera Responds To Mike McCarthy’s ‘Guarantee’ For Sunday

On Thursday, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy sent a message to Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team ahead of Sunday’s NFC East battle between the two teams.

“We’re going to win this game. I’m confident in that,” McCarthy said.

That’s quite the bold guarantee from the Cowboys head coach. Rivera thinks it’s a pretty big mistake by McCarthy.

When asked about McCarthy’s declaration on Thursday night, the WFT head coach had a pretty honest admission about it.

“You do that for a couple of reasons, 1. You want to get in our head. Secondly, he’s trying to convince his team. … He’s now made it about him…I think it’s a big mistake.”

It’s important to note Mike McCarthy’s comments were taken a bit out of context, and it sounds like even Ron Rivera didn’t hear the full quote.

McCarthy explained that him claiming the Cowboys are going to beat Washington has everything to do with confidence in his players.

After all, what else is he supposed to say?

“What am I supposed to say?” McCarthy said after being asked whether he was providing Washington with bulletin board material. “I fully expect to win every game I’ve ever competed in. … They’re working hard, we’re working hard. But we’re clearly planning on going to Washington and winning the game. There’s no doubt about that.”

Ron Rivera clearly isn’t a fan of what Mike McCarthy had to say on Thursday.

It’ll be interesting to see whether or not that boils over into Sunday’s NFC East battle during the pre- and post-game handshake.