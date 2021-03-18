Look: Ryan Fitzpatrick Has Message For Washington Fans

Ryan Fitzpatrick will have a ninth NFL team for his 17th season in the league. And he couldn’t be more pumped about joining the Washington Football Team.

In a video message posted to Washington’s official Twitter account, Fitzpatrick had a message for the fans. He said that he’s excited to be in Washington and pledged to give the team everything he’s got.

“Hey Washington faithful, Ryan Fitzpatrick here. Just met Coach (Ron) Rivera, just inked the deal. Very excited to be hear,” Fitzpatrick said in a video message. “Let’s go Football Team!”

Fitzpatrick’s message is quickly going viral on Twitter, garnering several thousand likes and hundreds of retweets in just a few minutes. Even the neighboring Washington Nationals official Twitter account has shared it.

To the DMV, from Ryan Fitzpatrick: “I’m gonna give you everything I got.” pic.twitter.com/Rb7QITlk5G — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) March 18, 2021

Ryan Fitzpatrick joins Washington following two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He went 9-11 as a starter with 33 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Fitzpatrick was benched midseason in favor of rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Miami wound up missing the playoffs, but Fitzpatrick played well-enough to garner free agent interest.

In 17 NFL seasons with eight different NFL teams, Fitzpatrick has never appeared in the playoffs. But in joining a Washington Football Team that won the NFC East this past year (albeit at 7-9), maybe 2021 will finally be the year he gets over the hump.

Will Ryan Fitzpatrick find success with the Washington Football Team this season?