Look: Washington Player Just Tried To Punch His Teammate

Things are not going well for the Washington Football Team on Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas got off to a hot start during the game, reeling off 21-straight points before Washington answered with a touchdown of its own. Unfortunately for Washington, the Cowboys answered right back, taking a 28-7 lead in the second quarter.

Tempers were flaring on the Washington sideline and NBC’s cameras picked up a very unusual sight. Defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne had a heated argument on the sideline.

It wasn’t just words, either. At one point, Payne stood up and put his finger right in Allen’s face. As if getting beat up by Dallas wasn’t enough, Allen wasn’t about to take some abuse from his teammate.

He stood up and attempted to deliver a punch to Payne’s face. Thankfully for both, the punch missed.

Here’s video of the incident.

Jon Allen and Daron Payne getting into a fight on the sideline pic.twitter.com/DmTLHlkihF — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 27, 2021

The two played their collegiate football together at Alabama. They were back-to-back first-round picks by the Washington Football team in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Their skirmish on the sideline wasn’t enough to take them out of the game, though. It wasn’t long before both were back on the field line up right next to each other for Dallas.

Unfortunately for them, the Cowboys added yet another touchdown and now lead 35-7.