Former Miami Dolphins defensive back Bobby McCain, who was released earlier today, didn’t have to wait long to draw interest from another team.

McCain is slated to visit the Washington Football Team on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He’s spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Dolphins.

Miami made McCain its fifth-round pick out of Memphis in 2015. In six seasons in South Florida, McCain played cornerback and both safety spots, appearing in 87 games and making 55 starts.

He finished his tenure in Miami with 254 total tackles, including a career-high 61 in 2018 and 46 last season. McCain also recorded seven interceptions, 30 passes defensed and four sacks.

He was elected a team captain in 2019.

While McCain prepared for his next move, the Dolphins added a new piece to their secondary this afternoon, signing veteran cornerback Jason McCourty.

McCourty, 33, inked a one-year deal with the Dolphins to provide depth on the back end.