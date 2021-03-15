NFC East Team Mentioned Potential Suitor For Mitch Trubisky

Mitch Trubisky‘s future with the Chicago Bears is uncertain. In the event the Bears let Trubisky walk when free agency officially kicks off on Wednesday, a team from the NFC East could be in play.

There’s conflicting reports regarding the Bears’ plans with Trubisky. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Grazanio reported over the weekend Chicago plans to move on from Trubisky and let him walk when free agency officially beings on Wednesday. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk then went out and reported the opposite, saying they’d like to keep the young quarterback for another year.

Regardless, in the event the Bears do let Trubisky walk on Wednesday, the Washington Football Team could be in the mix to land the former No. 2 overall pick, per NFL insider Benjamin Albright.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera wants a true quarterback competition this off-season, and Trubisky needs a fresh start. It almost makes too much sense.

Washington looking to have a true QB competition. They'll add one more, wouldn't be surprised if Trubisky gets second act there. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 15, 2021

Were Washington to land Mitch Trubisky, he’d enter a quarterback room featuring Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke.

The Bears’ quarterback plans revolve around one player and one team: Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. Chicago will reportedly make a home-run offer to the Seahawks to acquire Wilson, who’s grown frustrated with Seattle’s front office.

If the Bears can’t land Wilson, they’d probably want to hold onto Trubisky for at least one more year. If Chicago parts ways with Trubisky on Wednesday, that could be a great sign for the Bears regarding Wilson.