NFC Team Is Reportedly Considering Signing Eric Reid

Free agent safety Eric Reid remains on the open market, but there is at least a chance he could be reunited with his former coach in Washington.

On Sunday, Washington Football Team safety Landon Collins tore his Achilles, ending his 2020 season prematurely. At 2-5, Washington is still in the thick of the NFC East race, so they are exploring all options when it comes to replacing Collins, who they signed to a six-year, $84 million contract before last season.

According to ESPN’s John Keim, one of those options is the 28-year-old Reid. Reid played for Rivera with the Carolina Panthers in 2018 and 2019.

“The question with Reid would be cost,” Keim wrote on Tuesday “Carolina signed him to a three-year deal worth up to $22 million in 2019 that included a $9 million signing bonus. But it cut him after last season. Reid has taken a strong stance of protesting police brutality and racial inequality during the National Anthem.”

That final sentence from Keim is important. There are many who feel that Reid’s passionate stance and his practice of kneeling during the national anthem has led to him effectively being blackballed.

However, last month Rivera said he would consider bringing Eric Reid in in the event Washington lost Landon Collins.

“We’re in a fortunate position where we have Landon Collins,” Rivera said. “A guy like Eric Reid wouldn’t fit us here. But if we didn’t (have Collins), believe me, I’d call him. I think he’s a guy that has the ability to play in this league and hopefully, if somebody needs a strong safety, he’s a guy they would call.”

Reid started all 16 games for the Panthers in 2019, recording 130 tackles, four sacks and two fumble recoveries.