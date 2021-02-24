NFL Analyst Says There’s 1 ‘Perfect’ Team For QB Cam Newton

The quarterback carousel has started to slow down after a pair of blockbuster trades earlier this offseason. However, plenty of chips need to still fall into place, including former league MVP, Cam Newton.

Newton, 31, spent this past season with the New England Patriots and clearly struggled. The 2015 NFL MVP threw for just 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Despite showing his competency in New England’s rushing attack, Newton failed to resurrect the Patriots offense and went 7-8 when he lined up under center. In Tom Brady’s first season away from the organization, Bill Belichick’s squad went 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

After signing just a one-year deal with the Patriots in 2020, Newton will hit free agency and likely try to find his footing elsewhere in the league. Although the 31-year-old might not be what he once was, some still believe that he has a place in the NFL.

Analyst Peter Schrager is one of the Newton defenders and explained why on Good Morning Football on Wednesday. He also named what he deemed to be the “perfect” landing spot for the former league MVP.

“He is the perfect fit for the Washington Football Team,” Schrager said.

"He is the perfect fit for the Washington Football Team."

The primary reason that Schrager pointed to Washington, is because of Newton’s connection with head coach Ron Rivera. The two flourished together during their time with the Carolina Panthers, which included a run to the Super Bowl in 2015. Newton and Rivera seem to have a good relationship, which could bode well for another pairing in Washington.

Schrager also reminded viewers that the Washington Football Team boasts a talented young defense returning in 2021. With that in mind, Newton wouldn’t be expected to shoulder a heavy load. Alongside young skill players like Antonio Gibson and Terry McLaurin, the 31-year-old quarterback would get another chance to prove that he can still play the position at a high level.

At this point, Newton’s return to New England seems improbable, after he’s fallen to having the fourth best odds to be Belichick’s starter in Week 1. However, Washington could become one of the teams interested in bringing him onboard for an opportunity this offseason.