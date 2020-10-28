NFL Analyst Predicts Deadline Trade Destination For Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins went from starter to bench rider in just a few short weeks. Rumors are flying the Washington Football Team quarterback could be traded before next week’s deadline.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller predicts Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team will trade Haskins to a team needing a long-term solution at quarterback: the Indianapolis Colts.

Philip Rivers is just a band-aid on a team still struggling to heal following the sudden and shocking retirement of Andrew Luck. Rivers has just a year or two left in his career, at best. The organization needs to find a long-term solution.

Haskins would sit behind Rivers for a year or two were the Colts to trade for him. Rivers could provide the mentorship Haskins desperately needs at this point in his career.

“The Colts are playing well with Philip Rivers but need a long-term plan,” Miller writes, via Bleacher Report. “Enter Haskins, who has more upside than Jacoby Brissett or Jacob Eason and could give general manager Chris Ballard a low-cost look at a 2019 first-rounder.”

Matt Miller is clearly high on Dwayne Haskins, saying he has “better upside than Jacoby Brissett.” But that’s worth arguing.

Haskins has shown flashes of brilliance over the past year, but has been plagued by turnovers and inconsistency. Haskins would hardly be a “long-term plan” for Indianapolis after the organization moves on from Philip Rivers in coming years.

Still, the Colts may be one of several teams that reach out to the Washington Football Team in coming days to inquire about Haskins.