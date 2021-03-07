NFL Analyst Predicts Where Cam Newton Will Play In 2021

For the second year in a row, quarterback Cam Newton will spend a portion of the off-season searching for a new team. But it may not take him as long to find a new home as it did last year.

NFL analyst Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently gave his predictions for the top potential landing spots for quarterbacks in free agency. For Cam Newton, he picked the Washington Football Team.

Washington is a pretty natural pick as a destination for Cam. The team is headed by Ron Rivera, his head coach on the Carolina Panthers from 2011 to 2019. During his time in Carolina, Cam Newton made three Pro Bowls and led them to the Super Bowl.

Perhaps more crucially for Cam, Washington isn’t exactly settled on the quarterback situation right now. They’ve already released Dwayne Haskins and Alex Smith, who combined to start 12 games for Washington in 2020.

And it’s hard to imagine that Ron Rivera wants to go into training camp with Ryan Allen and Taylor Heinicke as the only competitors for the starting job.

Predicting Landing Spots for NFL’s Best 2021 Free-Agent QBs 🔮 Dak Prescott: Cowboys

Jameis Winston: Saints

Cam Newton: WFT

Ryan Fitzpatrick: Patriots

Mitchell Trubisky: Falcons

Jacoby Brissett: Eagles

Andy Dalton: Steelers

Tyrod Taylor: Texans (via B/R’s @brentsobleski) pic.twitter.com/8a9bx51OHc — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 6, 2021

2020 was a challenging year for Cam Newton to say the least. He signed a one-year “prove it” deal with the New England Patriots but wound up having the worst season of his career.

New England went 7-9 and were bottom-two in the league in most major passing categories. Cam finished the season with eight passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions , though he was their leader in rushing touchdowns.

Between injuries and poor play, Cam has some proving to do for the next team that signs him.

Free agency is just over a week away. We’ll find out quickly if Washington is the team to give him that chance.