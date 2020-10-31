NFL Rules On Punishment For Jon Bostic’s Hit On Andy Dalton

Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic executed one of the dirtiest hits of the 2020 season on Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton last Sunday. The veteran backup left the game and did not return in Dallas’s 25-3 loss.

Officials ejected Bostic after a review, but the league confirmed earlier in the week that the eighth-year linebacker would not be suspended. The decision frustrated fans around the country.

Now, the NFL has finally ruled on the defensive player’s punishment.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the league fined Bostic $12,000 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Dalton.

The punishment for the linebacker seems inadequate for the severity of the blow that he dealt to Dalton. Bostic clearly launched while initiating the tackle, leading with his head as the Cowboys quarterback slid to the ground after a short gain.

Despite getting the ejection correct, the NFL wasn’t willing to make a stronger statement apart from a slap-on-the-wrist fine.

With Dalton still in concussion protocol, rookie Ben DiNucci will start for the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. The first-year quarterback out of James Madison University completed two of his three passes for 39 yards in relief against Washington.

Meanwhile, Bostic and Washington will be on a bye this week. Ron Rivera’s club returns to action on Nov. 8 against the New York Giants.