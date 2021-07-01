NFL Decides On Punishment For Washington Football Team

The Spun

Washington NFL owner Daniel Snyder.

On Thursday, the NFL announced the outcome of its investigation into the Washington Football Team’s culture.

After interviewing more than 150 people, the NFL fined Washington $10 million because its workplace was considered “highly unprofessional” for several years. That money will be donated to charity.

“For many years the workplace environment at the Washington Football Team, both generally and particularly for women, was highly unprofessional,” the NFL said in a statement. “Bullying and intimidate frequently took place and many described the culture as one of fear, and numerous female employees reported having experienced sexual harassment and a general lack of respect in the workplace.”

This investigation was launched because over 40 women came forward to allege Washington owner Dan Snyder and other team executives of sexual misconduct.

Moments ago, Snyder released a statement on the NFL’s punishment.

“I agree with the Commissioner’s decision in this matter and am committed to implementing his investigation’s important recommendations,” Snyder said. “Tanya will assume the responsibilities of CEO and will oversee all day-to-day operations and represent the club on all league activities. I will concentrate my time during the next several months on developing a new stadium plan and other matters.”

That’s a significant statement from Dan Snyder, who is admitting that his wife Tanya will be in charge of the franchise’s future decisions.


