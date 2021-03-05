NFL Denies It Received Report Suggesting Daniel Snyder Sell Washington Football Team

Rumors have circulated today that a report suggesting that Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder sell or divest from his franchise was sent to the NFL. Today the NFL responded to the rumors.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, an NFL spokesman denied that such a report was received by the NFL. He spokesman called reports of a 130-page investigative document on the team “absolutely false.”

“An NFL spokesman tells me the reported 130-page investigative document on the Washington Football Team is ‘absolutely false,'” Jones wrote. “And that the league has ‘received no such report.'”

106.7 The Fan in Washington, D.C. was the first to report that such a document had been sent to the league. Among the recommendations in the alleged document was that Snyder either sell/divest from the team, or that the NFL suspend Snyder “to allow time to repair its infrastructure and culture.”

It wouldn’t be the first time that Snyder has been “pressured” to sell his team.

Washington owner Daniel Snyder has been one of the NFL’s most controversial figures over the past few years. His reluctance to change the name of the franchise until just last year along with the recent controversy surrounding the Washington cheerleading team has made him very unpopular.

Factor in Washington’s struggling rebrand and above all their on-field struggles since he took over in 1999 and there won’t be a ton of people who miss Snyder if he sells.

Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ reported interest in buying the team may be a recipe for a deal getting done.

