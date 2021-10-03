NFL Fans Are Furious With Penalty Called On Chase Young

The Washington Football Team are currently in a dogfight with the Atlanta Falcons. But they aren’t being helped at all by a very questionable penalty against pass rusher Chase Young.

On a 4th-and-2 in the third quarter, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan rolled out right for a deep pass. But as Young attempted to take him down, he swatted at Ryan’s arm, brushing against his helmet.

Ryan fell to a knee for a sack, but then the flag flew in. The call on the field was ruled “roughing the passer” – much to the chagrin of just about everyone. With the drive renewed, Atlanta easily moved down the field for a touchdown.

A quick review of the film shows that it was a very loose call at best. But fans and analysts on Twitter are fuming at how soft the call was.

This is a terrible roughing the passer call on Chase Young. Young should have just made a proper tackle attempt, in fairness, but it was never roughing the passer pic.twitter.com/wOdpgJv22c — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 3, 2021

That call against Chase Young is in a very small class — as worst call of the year. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 3, 2021

The NFL's attempt to protect the QB is just a complete disaster. That is not a personal foul on Chase Young. He ran by him and threw a forearm to his shoulder pad. #WashingtonFootball — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 3, 2021

That’s an INSANELY soft roughing the passer call on Chase Young. Wow — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 3, 2021

The NFL has taken heat for years over how they handle roughing the passer calls. Between 2018 and 2019, there were questionable calls from refs being overprotective on an almost hourly basis.

Chase Young is a powerful pass rusher though. When he hits a quarterback, it has a tendency to look a lot worse than it actually is.

But it’s never fun to see the momentum of a game changed by calls like this one. Sadly, it may have a huge impact no the outcome of the game.

The game is being played on FOX.