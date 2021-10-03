The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Penalty Called On Chase Young

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 03: Defensive end Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team reacts after winning 20-14 over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Washington Football Team are currently in a dogfight with the Atlanta Falcons. But they aren’t being helped at all by a very questionable penalty against pass rusher Chase Young.

On a 4th-and-2 in the third quarter, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan rolled out right for a deep pass. But as Young attempted to take him down, he swatted at Ryan’s arm, brushing against his helmet.

Ryan fell to a knee for a sack, but then the flag flew in. The call on the field was ruled “roughing the passer” – much to the chagrin of just about everyone. With the drive renewed, Atlanta easily moved down the field for a touchdown.

A quick review of the film shows that it was a very loose call at best. But fans and analysts on Twitter are fuming at how soft the call was.

The NFL has taken heat for years over how they handle roughing the passer calls. Between 2018 and 2019, there were questionable calls from refs being overprotective on an almost hourly basis.

Chase Young is a powerful pass rusher though. When he hits a quarterback, it has a tendency to look a lot worse than it actually is.

But it’s never fun to see the momentum of a game changed by calls like this one. Sadly, it may have a huge impact no the outcome of the game.

