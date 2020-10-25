The Spun

NFL Fans Want Harsh Punishment For Washington’s Jon Bostic

Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic hits Andy Dalton.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 25: Quarterback Andy Dalton #14 of the Dallas Cowboys is hit and injured by Jon Bostic #53 of the Washington Football Team in the third quarter of the game at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

In one of the most horrible plays of the 2020 season, Washington linebacker Jon Bostic leveled a sliding Andy Dalton with a helmet-to-helmet blow that got him ejected.

But NFL fans around the country believe that an ejection isn’t enough punishment for such a brutal play. Just about everyone posting about Bostic on social media are calling for him to be suspended.

As for how big the suspension should be, it varies. Some think a season-long suspension like Vontaze Burfict or Myles Garrett have gotten in recent years would be best. Others will settle for a handful of games or more.

Dallas Cowboys fans are naturally a lot more heated in their language about Bostic. But the overall message is the same across the board: A big suspension is needed, and now.

Andy Dalton had to be carted off the field from the brutal hit. He has since been ruled out of the game with a concussion.

The NFL is likely to come down with some sort of huge punishment for Bostic’s hit. Maybe not a full season suspension, but definitely something. The likelihood that he plays in Washington’s Week 9 game against the Giants are looking very slim.

As they should. In an age where we know the huge risk of concussions, letting hits like that go unpunished is a non-starter.

What kind of punishment do you think the NFL levels on Jon Bostic?


