NFL Fans Want Harsh Punishment For Washington’s Jon Bostic

In one of the most horrible plays of the 2020 season, Washington linebacker Jon Bostic leveled a sliding Andy Dalton with a helmet-to-helmet blow that got him ejected.

But NFL fans around the country believe that an ejection isn’t enough punishment for such a brutal play. Just about everyone posting about Bostic on social media are calling for him to be suspended.

As for how big the suspension should be, it varies. Some think a season-long suspension like Vontaze Burfict or Myles Garrett have gotten in recent years would be best. Others will settle for a handful of games or more.

Dallas Cowboys fans are naturally a lot more heated in their language about Bostic. But the overall message is the same across the board: A big suspension is needed, and now.

Bostic knew damn well he was sliding you can tell by the angle he dove at, that should be a suspension. — Morgan Josepher (@JosepherMorgan) October 25, 2020

He had to go so low for this hit. He made no attempt to even get out of the way of Dalton. Bostic deserves a season suspension. https://t.co/Mz02n46TR2 — PlayoffRaheem (3-3) (@PlayoffRaheem) October 25, 2020

Andy Dalton is a guy who was trapped behind historically bad offensive lines for the Bengals, especially post-Andrew Whitworth years. Been rooting for him to do well in Dallas, but again trapped behind a depleted & awful offensive line. Jon Bostic deserves a 4 gm suspension. — Bruce Blitz (@BruceBlitz) October 25, 2020

Andy Dalton had to be carted off the field from the brutal hit. He has since been ruled out of the game with a concussion.

The NFL is likely to come down with some sort of huge punishment for Bostic’s hit. Maybe not a full season suspension, but definitely something. The likelihood that he plays in Washington’s Week 9 game against the Giants are looking very slim.

As they should. In an age where we know the huge risk of concussions, letting hits like that go unpunished is a non-starter.

What kind of punishment do you think the NFL levels on Jon Bostic?