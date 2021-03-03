NFL Franchise Replacing Cheerleaders With Coed Dance Team

Cheerleaders have been an NFL staple for decades, but one team appears to be replacing their cheerleading team as part of a rebranding effort.

According to ESPN’s John Keim, the Washington Football Team has decided to replace its cheerleading team with a coed dance team moving forward. This move is being done as part of an ongoing rebranding effort by the team.

In an interview with ESPN, Washington advisor Petra Pope said that the goal is to encourage “inclusivity, diversity and… athleticism.” The team hopes the dance team will become “the gold standard in the NFL.”

“With that comes inclusivity, diversity and in my mind, as an entertainer, athleticism,” Pope said. “My desire is to create a team that is all of that — inclusive, diverse, coed, athletic — to set the gold standard in the NFL. We’re looking for that super athlete that can dance, perform tricks and stunts and manipulate whatever props that will create a really great show.”

We’re excited to welcome famed NBA entertainment exec Petra Pope to the team! Petra will help us design and reimagine a unique gameday experience for our fans once we can all gather again at FedExField. https://t.co/FEO62wpvAh — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) March 3, 2021

Pope acknowledged that the change might be difficult, especially for the current Washington cheerleaders. But Pope said that the ex-Washington cheerleaders are welcome to audition for the new team.

“Change can be extremely difficult,” Pope said. “I appreciate the passion that the ladies have and can relate to that passion because I’ve been a mentor for thousands of dancers over my career. As we progress to a reimagined era, the choreography will be much more athletic. We welcome the dancers of the past to audition, and if they have that skill set, they’re welcome to join us.”

Washington has been rebranding ever since they changed their controversial team nickname last summer.

Given their equally controversial relationship with the cheerleading team, a move like this almost seemed inevitable.