NFL Insider Has Latest On Washington QB Alex Smith

The Washington Football Team is fairly banged up on offense heading into this weekend’s showdown with the Seattle Seahawks. As of now, the team is uncertain if it’ll have Antonio Gibson or Alex Smith at its disposal.

Gibson has been dealing with turf toe for the past two weeks, meanwhile Smith left last Sunday’s game with a calf strain.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Washington Football Team won’t have Smith at practice this afternoon. That was apparently the plan for Ron Rivera’s coaching staff all along.

Even though Smith isn’t expected to practice this Thursday, the coaching staff wants to get him moving around and see how he’s progressing in his recovery.

Smith’s return to the gridiron has been one of the most inspiring stories in the history of sports. He overcame 17 surgeries on his fractured tibia and fibula to get to this point, so a calf strain probably won’t keep him out of action for too long.

Washington QB Alex Smith (calf strain) won't practice again today, per source. The plan all along was to go easy on him through the week. They do want to get him moving around more today and see how he’s progressing. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 17, 2020

Washington is currently in first place in the NFC East with a 6-7 record.

Smith hasn’t exactly been great this season, but he’s taking care of the football and moving the chains at an efficient rate. In seven games this year, he has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 1,420 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions.

In the event that Smith is unable to play this weekend, Dwayne Haskins will have to start at quarterback against the Seahawks.