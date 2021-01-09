NFL Insider Has Unfortunate Update On Washington QB Alex Smith

On Saturday night, the Washington Football Team will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Wild Card contest.

Unfortunately, it sounds like Washington will be without its starting quarterback for tonight’s game. Starting quarterback Alex Smith has been battling a calf injury over the past few weeks and it doesn’t sound like he’ll be able to play tonight, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“[The calf injury] may keep him out tonight,” Rapoport said. “In fact, that is the way this is trending for the Washington Football Team.”

“Taylor Heinicke could end up being the starting quarterback against Tom Brady tonight. Alex Smith, who has been battling a calf injury came in sore yesterday and that led everyone to pump the brakes on his status. They want to get more information, but if he’s experiencing the same sort of soreness, which they believe he will, Taylor Heinicke could be the one starting.”

From @NFLGameDay: WFT QB Alex Smith will be evaluated this morning, but it's trending the wrong way for his calf. There is a real possibility it's Taylor Heinicke v. Tom Brady tonight. A legit David v. Goliath situation. pic.twitter.com/JkflTtye2P — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2021

It’s devastating news for Smith, who battled back from a horrific leg injury he suffered two years ago. After lifting his team to a division title and a playoff appearance, Smith is a virtual lock to win Comeback Player of the Year.

While that award will be nice, he would likely rather have another playoff win under his belt. Unfortunately, him starting tonight seems like a long shot.

Washington and Tampa Bay kick off tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.