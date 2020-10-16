While it remains to be seen if Dwayne Haskins will see the field again for Washington, he’s taken a crucial first step: Rejoining the team.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Haskins returned to Washington’s facilities and attended meetings today. His return comes following an update from head coach Ron Rivera on Thursday, revealing he has “a gastrointestinal issue.”

Many people suspected that Haskins’ illness was a ruse though. Some wondering if he was being held out of practice and meetings due to his poor play.

Despite his return, it doesn’t look like we’ll be seeing him take the field on Sunday against the New York Giants. Rivera made it clear that Kyle Allen is still the starter.

Washington QB Dwayne Haskins is back in the facility and in meetings today, I’m told. Ron Rivera said Thursday that Haskins has been battling a gastrointestinal issue. Kyle Allen remains the starting QB. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2020

The next few weeks are going to be very telling as it relates to Haskins’ future in Washington.

The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, and it seems clear that Haskins won’t be getting many more opportunities in Rivera’s regime. Speculation has been brewing for days that Washington might try to move him before the deadline.

But given his on-field struggles, Washington would be lucky to find a taker, let alone get anything substantial for him.

Haskins was completing 61-percent of his passes for 939 yards and four touchdowns prior to his benching.

Have we seen the last of Dwayne Haskins on an NFL field this season, or will he return to Ron Rivera’s good graces?