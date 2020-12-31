The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Insiders Share Encouraging Alex Smith Injury Update

Alex Smith throwing a pass for the Washington Football Team.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Football Team looks to pass during the first quarter of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 07, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Washington Football Team is hoping to have Alex Smith back in the lineup this Sunday night. Today was an encouraging day for the veteran QB.

Smith has missed WFT’s last two games with a calf injury, and Washington lost both games with the since-released Dwayne Haskins starting. On Thursday, Smith took a major step toward playing in Week 17.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Smith not only participated in stretching and walkthrough with his teammates, but also took part in first-team reps during individual drills.

He’s been unable to do these things the last couple of weeks.

Tomorrow will be a huge day for Smith. If he can get in a full practice (or close to it), it will indicate he should be able to play this weekend.

If Smith can’t go on Sunday night, practice squad promotion Taylor Heinicke will start in a must-win game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington needs a victory to wrap up in the NFC East.

WFT-Philadelphia will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.