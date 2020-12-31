NFL Insiders Share Encouraging Alex Smith Injury Update

The Washington Football Team is hoping to have Alex Smith back in the lineup this Sunday night. Today was an encouraging day for the veteran QB.

Smith has missed WFT’s last two games with a calf injury, and Washington lost both games with the since-released Dwayne Haskins starting. On Thursday, Smith took a major step toward playing in Week 17.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Smith not only participated in stretching and walkthrough with his teammates, but also took part in first-team reps during individual drills.

He’s been unable to do these things the last couple of weeks.

Washington QB Alex Smith (calf strain) took snaps in walkthrough and was stretching with the team at the start of practice today, I’m told — an uptick from his participation Wednesday. The plan has been to ramp him up and hope he can practice fully Friday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2020

Alex Smith taking reps with first team offense now. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 31, 2020

Tomorrow will be a huge day for Smith. If he can get in a full practice (or close to it), it will indicate he should be able to play this weekend.

If Smith can’t go on Sunday night, practice squad promotion Taylor Heinicke will start in a must-win game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington needs a victory to wrap up in the NFC East.

WFT-Philadelphia will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.