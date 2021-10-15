NFL Lawyer Under Fire After Latest Bruce Allen Email Leak

The NFL’s investigation of the Washington Football Team has taken yet another turn for the worse. It appears NFL general counsel Jeff Pash and former Washington general manager Bruce Allen had a closer relationship than anyone could’ve imagined.

According to The New York Times, several emails show that Pash had a “cozy relationship” with Allen. They discussed league-related issues, politics, the franchise’s cheerleading scandal and much more.

Obviously, a high-level executive like Pash should not be this close with an executive from a specific team. That’s just not professional in any way, shape or form.

Jeff Miller, the NFL’s Executive V.P. of Communications, responded to these allegations. He believes this report from The New York Times is presenting Pash in a false light.

“Communication between league office employees and club executives occurs on a daily basis,” Miller said. “Jeff Pash is a respected and high-character N.F.L. executive. Any effort to portray these emails as inappropriate is either misleading or patently false.”

While the NFL will most likely continue to deny these allegations, the emails that Allen and Pash exchanged were quite concerning.

In 2013, Pash told Allen that Washington wouldn’t have to pay a $15,000 fine for manipulating its injury report. Another exchange showed Allen and Pash discussing the franchise’s scandal regarding sexual harassment. Pash told Allen, “I know that you are on it and would not condone something untoward.”

There’s no sugarcoating it: this is a bad look for the NFL.

