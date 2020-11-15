NFL World Reacts To Alex Smith’s Big Performance Today

Alex Smith and The Washington Football Team put up an impassioned effort on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Unfortunately, Ron Rivera’s group couldn’t get it done against Matthew Stafford, as Matt Patricia notched his fourth win of the year.

The Lions leapt out to an early lead, going up 24-3, thanks to nearly 150 total yards from rookie D’Andre Swift. But Washington scored 24 second-half points and tied the game up on a Dustin Hopkins field goal with 16 seconds to go.

Detroit responded by moving into field goal range in just two plays. Kicker Matt Prater banged through a 59-yard field goal as time expired to win the game 27-24.

Despite the loss, everyone around the league was impressed with the play of Smith on Sunday. The 36-year-old veteran made his first start in over 700 days and threw for 390 yards and a career-high 38 completions this afternoon. The numbers marked the first time in his career that he’s thrown for over 300 yards in back-to-back games. The quarterback embodies the ultimate comeback story, so to be playing this well is just icing on the cake.

Here’s what fans and media members were saying on Twitter after Smith’s performance:

Alex Smith in his first start since his devastating leg injury: 38-for-55 for 390 yards and he brought Washington down from 21 points to tie the game at 27 late. For the first time ever, Smith has thrown for 300+ yards in back-to-back games. Even in defeat, a special day. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 15, 2020

Alex Smith has a career high 38 completions and a career high 390 passing yards today. This story keeps on getting better. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2020

Came up short, but a career-day for Alex Smith. First start in 728 days 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CSEhlnourH — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 15, 2020

Alex Smith, after his first start in two years, on the latest step in his comeback: "The scary thing was how normal it felt. …Have to pinch myself." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 15, 2020

In the postgame press conference, reporters asked Smith how it felt to start another football game.

“The scary thing was how normal it felt,” he said. “…Have to pinch myself.”

Moving forward, it’s unclear what Smith’s future will be in Washington. Beginning of the year starter Dwayne Haskins still remains on the roster, while the team’s original back-up Kyle Allen will miss the remainder of the season. For now, the job looks to be Smith’s but that might change at a moment’s notice.

But on Sunday, fans will focus on praising the veteran quarterback for his amazing resilience.