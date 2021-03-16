The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Ryan Fitzpatrick News

Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

Fitzmagic is coming to Washington.

The Washington Football Team reportedly has a new starting quarterback for the 2021 season. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that longtime quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has agreed to a one-year contract with the NFC East franchise.

Fitzpatrick, 38, has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Washington Football Team. The contract can reportedly be worth up to $12 million with incentives.

The former Harvard Crimson quarterback is reportedly the expected starter in Washington moving forward.

Washington showed a lot of promise during the 2020 season, but lacked a consistent answer at the quarterback position. While Fitzpatrick is far from a longterm solution in D.C., he should be an upgrade over the quarterbacks they played in 2020.

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky believes they can win the NFC East with Fitzpatrick behind center.

ESPN NFL analyst Bill Barnwell already has a prediction.

“Week 3. Washington has beaten Dallas, 42-39, in a game where Ryan Fitzpatrick throws for 300 yards and four touchdowns in the second half. On Monday morning, Dak is blamed for the defeat,” he joked.

Fitzpatrick is coming off two seasons in Miami, where he was ultimately benched in favor of Tua Tagovailoa.

The Washington Football Team is coming off a Wild Card playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fitzpatrick has never appeared in a postseason game.


