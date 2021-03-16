Fitzmagic is coming to Washington.

The Washington Football Team reportedly has a new starting quarterback for the 2021 season. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that longtime quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has agreed to a one-year contract with the NFC East franchise.

Fitzpatrick, 38, has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Washington Football Team. The contract can reportedly be worth up to $12 million with incentives.

The former Harvard Crimson quarterback is reportedly the expected starter in Washington moving forward.

Former Dolphins’ QB Ryan Fitzpatrick reached agreement with the Washington Football Team on a one-year deal worth $10 million that could grow to $12 million with incentives, per source. Fitzpatrick is expected to head to camp as the starter, with competition from Taylor Heinicke. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Washington showed a lot of promise during the 2020 season, but lacked a consistent answer at the quarterback position. While Fitzpatrick is far from a longterm solution in D.C., he should be an upgrade over the quarterbacks they played in 2020.

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky believes they can win the NFC East with Fitzpatrick behind center.

Wash can compete for division title with Fitzy — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 16, 2021

ESPN NFL analyst Bill Barnwell already has a prediction.

“Week 3. Washington has beaten Dallas, 42-39, in a game where Ryan Fitzpatrick throws for 300 yards and four touchdowns in the second half. On Monday morning, Dak is blamed for the defeat,” he joked.

Week 3. Washington has beaten Dallas, 42-39, in a game where Ryan Fitzpatrick throws for 300 yards and four touchdowns in the second half. On Monday morning, Dak is blamed for the defeat. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) March 16, 2021

Fitzpatrick is coming off two seasons in Miami, where he was ultimately benched in favor of Tua Tagovailoa.

BREAKING: Ryan Fitzpatrick signs with @washingtonnfl representing the best beard in DC since Rutherford B. Hayes in 1881. pic.twitter.com/ELOmQ3CUdv — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 16, 2021

The Washington Football Team is coming off a Wild Card playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fitzpatrick has never appeared in a postseason game.