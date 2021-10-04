The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Washington Football Team News

Wild Card Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Washington Football TeamLANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 09: A detail of the helmet of Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team during warm ups before the start of the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField on January 09, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Washington Football Team may have beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but they took an all-time L on Monday.

In a stunning development, a federal law enforcement raid was reportedly conducted at the Washington facilities last week. Even more stunning, Washington trainer Ryan Vermillion was “placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team.”

Needless to say, fan speculation has quickly gone wild. With a report like that, the sky’s the limit on how bad things could be for Vermillion.

On Twitter, some are using the incident as a moment of levity. Others are shaking their heads at it being yet another embarrassment from the organization:

But Carolina Panthers fans have also started feeling the heat from this. Ryan Vermillion was a trainer in Carolina for several years while Ron Rivera was their head coach.

It’s too early to know exactly what the investigation is about, and it seems unlikely that Ron Rivera will dish on everything in the media this week.

But whenever the federal authorities are involved, things can snowball very quickly.

Separating fact from fiction might be hard over the next few days, weeks and months. But until we know more, all we can do is speculate and avoid jumping to conclusions.

Washington are 2-2 right now and face the New Orleans Saints next weekend.

We’ll see if this proves to be a distraction or not.

