NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Chase Young News

After winning Rookie of the Year honors in 2020, Washington Football Team pass rusher Chase Young was hoping for a terrific sophomore year in the NFL. Unfortunately, his season has been cut short.

Young left yesterday’s upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a scary-looking knee injury. And on Monday, the team got word that he’s torn his ACL and is out for the rest of the season.

Young’s second NFL season ends with 1.5 sacks, 26 tackles, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two passes defended in nine games. Last year he had 7.5 sacks and made the Pro Bowl en route to winning Rookie of the Year.

Washington fans and general NFL fans are all collectively gutted for the former No. 2 overall pick. Young’s injury is the latest in a series of marquee injuries for the reigning NFC East champions.

Chase Young was a force to be reckoned with during his time at Ohio State. Between 2017 and 2019, Young 30.5 sacks, 40.5 tackles for loss and 98 tackles in 34 games. He finished fourth in the 2019 Heisman Trophy voting, losing to Joe Burrow.

But while Young wasn’t the Heisman winner, he was the first non-quarterback off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft. And he quickly rewarded Washington for their confidence in him.

Young has dealt with adversity before and can probably return from this injury as good as ever.

We all wish Chase Young the best of luck in his recovery.