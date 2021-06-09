NFL World Reacts To Montez Sweat’s Vaccine Comment

As the whole of the United States continues efforts to vaccinate the population, many people remain opposed to taking it. But even with the team bringing in experts explaining why it’s safe, Washington Football Team star Montez Sweat remains opposed.

Sweat told the media on Wednesday that he’s opposed to taking the vaccine because he hasn’t caught it yet. While that statement demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of vaccines, his view may change once he actually meets with the experts the team is bringing in.

But that isn’t preventing Sweat from getting crushed pretty hard in the wider NFL world. Many media members and fans have rushed to Twitter to point out how problematic his statement is.

The fact that Sweat made those statements knowing that the team is bringing in experts to talk to the team about vaccines only makes it more frustrating. Rightly or wrongly, the backlash is pretty intense.

DE Montez Sweat on the team bringing in vaccine experts to speak to players: “I’m not a fan of it at all. … I won’t get vaccinated until I get more facts.” On why he’s hesitant: “I haven’t caught covid yet, so I don’t see me treating covid until I actually get covid. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 9, 2021

Montez Sweat's statement just proves the point that he's misinformed about the vaccine (he considers it treatment for COVID) and needs further education. — MAGNETS 🏈💜 (@stephietweets) June 9, 2021

Montez Sweat: I need more facts about the vaccine

Team: Brings in experts to provide more facts

Swear: no not like that https://t.co/2Jet09NmQp — YOUNG TOMMY LASORDA (@dalsharp) June 9, 2021

Nobody is criticizing Montez Sweat because he doesn't want the vaccine. He's gettin the business cuz he says he wants more info, the team brings in experts to provide more info and he rejects that. Just say you don't want it and move on. 🤷🏾‍♂️ #WFT — Russell Henry (@IamTheRussBus) June 9, 2021

I bet Montez Sweat has never caught Mumps, Measles, or Rubella either. Who wants to tell him why? https://t.co/PYEFyso2Dm — Alex Kyles (@AlexKyles2) June 9, 2021

The NFL has not set a specific vaccination threshold for teams to go through training camp without restrictions. Some leagues have gone with 80-percent or higher.

After the craziness of last season and how close the NFL was to seeing games canceled altogether, they’re staying cautious heading into this year.

We’re still a long ways away from reaching herd immunity to the virus that took the lives of thousands in the US and around the world. Hopefully the NFL can continue helping contribute to the solution.