The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Montez Sweat’s Vaccine Comment

Washington Football Team field.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view during the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles game at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

As the whole of the United States continues efforts to vaccinate the population, many people remain opposed to taking it. But even with the team bringing in experts explaining why it’s safe, Washington Football Team star Montez Sweat remains opposed.

Sweat told the media on Wednesday that he’s opposed to taking the vaccine because he hasn’t caught it yet. While that statement demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of vaccines, his view may change once he actually meets with the experts the team is bringing in.

But that isn’t preventing Sweat from getting crushed pretty hard in the wider NFL world. Many media members and fans have rushed to Twitter to point out how problematic his statement is.

The fact that Sweat made those statements knowing that the team is bringing in experts to talk to the team about vaccines only makes it more frustrating. Rightly or wrongly, the backlash is pretty intense.

The NFL has not set a specific vaccination threshold for teams to go through training camp without restrictions. Some leagues have gone with 80-percent or higher.

After the craziness of last season and how close the NFL was to seeing games canceled altogether, they’re staying cautious heading into this year.

We’re still a long ways away from reaching herd immunity to the virus that took the lives of thousands in the US and around the world. Hopefully the NFL can continue helping contribute to the solution.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.