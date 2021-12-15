NFL World Reacts To Roger Goodell’s Honest Admission

On Tuesday, The Washington Post released a troubling report centered around Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder.

Per the report, Snyder tried to prevent a women who accused him of sexual misconduct from speaking with D.C. attorney Beth Wilkinson. This was connected to Wilkinson’s investigation into the allegations of widespread sexual harassment within the franchise.

When asked about The Washington Post report, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he didn’t interfere with the league’s investigation.

“It didn’t interfere with the work that our investigator did,” Goodell said, via Mark Maske of The Washington Post.

Unsurprisingly, NFL fans aren’t happy with this response from Goodell.

“It’s hard to interfere with an investigation when it wasn’t really an investigation to begin with,” an NFL fan responded.

"It's hard to interfere with an investigation when it wasn't really an investigation to begin with."

“What a joke,” another fan said in response to Goodell’s statement.

"What a joke."

Countless fans are accusing Goodell of protecting Snyder. If that’s true, that would be a shameful act from the league’s commissioner.

"Stop protecting Snyder and release that report!"

"My expectations for his response were at ground level and he still found a way to limbo underneath them."

This isn’t the first time that Snyder has been in the news for the wrong reasons. Last December, it was announced that Washington reached a $1.6 million settlement with a woman who threatened to sue Snyder. She said sexual misconduct took place on the Washington owner’s private plane.

At this point, NFL fans will continue to demand that Goodell’s releases the official report on the Washington investigation. Until that day comes, they won’t be satisfied.