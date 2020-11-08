NFL World Reacts To Ron Rivera’s Quarterback Announcement

With Kyle Allen knocked out early by a broken and dislocated ankle, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera turned to veteran Alex Smith for the rest of today’s game against the New York Giants.

As it turns out, this is Smith’s team for the foreseeable future. After the game, Rivera announced that the 36-year-old will start at quarterback next week, with second-year pro Dwayne Haskins serving as the backup.

Haskins began the year as a starter, but was benched after four games. He’s been in Rivera’s doghouse since then, though Allen’s injury makes the 2019 first-round pick more relevant moving forward.

Still, Rivera isn’t ready to turn back to Haskins. He’s going to roll with Smith for now, which is astonishing considering all Smith had to go through just to resume his NFL career.

Naturally, there are people who don’t agree with Rivera’s decision. You can see some of what they had to say below.

It might be time to just let Haskins roll. Alex Smith made some nice plays but I’m not sure if there is a huge gap between him and Haskins. Kyle was the best option because of his knowledge and ability to run the offense. That is gone. It’s time to let the young boy rock. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 8, 2020

Starting 36 year old Alex Smith for a 2-6 team instead of last year's first round pick is unequivocally the wrong decision. It's not even worth arguing, Haskins should be starting. — Nate (@BarstoolNate) November 8, 2020

Alex Smith’s comeback is the best story of this NFL season. That being said, he can’t play anymore and playing him is counterproductive to the future of the Washington Football Team. Dwayne Haskins needs to be the starter for the rest of the season. #WFT — DC Sports Buzz (@DCSportsBuzzz) November 8, 2020

How long can Rivera stay with Smith over Haskins? My 106.7 The Fan column. https://t.co/gEyiaSaf8k — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) November 8, 2020

You have to start Dwayne Haskins next week, right? Smith made some nice plays but 3 interceptions is 3 interceptions. He lost us that game. — Jordan (@jordanasri) November 8, 2020

Alex Smith will start next week for the Washington Football Team- Dwayne Haskins will be backup. Me 👉🏼 🤯 — Olivia Garvey (@OliviaABC7) November 8, 2020

Our take? Washington is 2-6 but still in the NFC East race. It is somewhat understandable to play Smith right now, even considering his limitations and injury history.

However, if 2-6 becomes 2-8 or 2-9, it is probably time to roll with Haskins. Let the young kid play, and see if he has been motivated by his benching.