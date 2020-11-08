The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Ron Rivera’s Quarterback Announcement

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera on Sunday.LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team watches the game in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

With Kyle Allen knocked out early by a broken and dislocated ankle, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera turned to veteran Alex Smith for the rest of today’s game against the New York Giants.

As it turns out, this is Smith’s team for the foreseeable future. After the game, Rivera announced that the 36-year-old will start at quarterback next week, with second-year pro Dwayne Haskins serving as the backup.

Haskins began the year as a starter, but was benched after four games. He’s been in Rivera’s doghouse since then, though Allen’s injury makes the 2019 first-round pick more relevant moving forward.

Still, Rivera isn’t ready to turn back to Haskins. He’s going to roll with Smith for now, which is astonishing considering all Smith had to go through just to resume his NFL career.

Naturally, there are people who don’t agree with Rivera’s decision. You can see some of what they had to say below.

Our take? Washington is 2-6 but still in the NFC East race. It is somewhat understandable to play Smith right now, even considering his limitations and injury history.

However, if 2-6 becomes 2-8 or 2-9, it is probably time to roll with Haskins. Let the young kid play, and see if he has been motivated by his benching.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.