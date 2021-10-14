NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Sean Taylor News

The Washington Football Team had significant news to share with its fan base regarding one of the franchise’s most beloved players of all time. On Sunday, the team will officially retire the late Sean Taylor’s jersey number.

“I came into the NFL the same year as Sean Taylor and immediately his athletic ability, resilience, grit, and relentless work ethic set him apart. I and many others looked to him as a role model,” WFT president Jason Wright said in a statement. “The fact that he was tragically taken so early hurt our player community, but also our fans, coaches, and staff. We will continue to remember him and hold him up as an example of professionalism and excellence, and we will all strive to mirror his excellence in our own ways.”

Sammy Baugh and Bobby Mitchell are the only two players to have their numbers retired by Washington. There’s no doubt that Taylor deserves to be a part of that exclusive group.

Over the course of his four-year career, Taylor had 305 tackles, 43 passes defended and 12 interceptions. He passed away at the young age of 24 after being shot by an intruder in his home. This tragic loss still weighs on the sports world to this day.

Unfortunately, the timing of this gesture has led many people to believe that Washington is using Taylor’s jersey ceremony as a PR stunt. Lately, the team has been in the news for all the wrong reasons since it’s being investigated by the NFL.

“Obviously the first thing that comes to minds is the suspicious, convenient timing of it,” Nate from Barstool Sports said. “And it’s a shame it’ll somewhat take away from the moment. That’s the Dan Snyder playbook, always has been, just smoke and mirrors.”

“They didn’t retire it on the 10 year anniversary of his death in 2017. They aren’t retiring it on the anniversary of his death this year,” Washington reporter Chad Ryan tweeted. “They’re retiring it, with 4 days notice, in the midst of an off-field scandal. Sean Taylor is the GOAT. Don’t use him as a distraction.”

“Sean Taylor deserves this honor a thousand times over,” Mike Golic Jr. wrote on Twitter.”Announcing this on Thursday of a week where your organization’s impropriety is again in the news is at BEST tone deaf/unaware, and at WORST the gross use of a man’s legacy as a deodorant for the situation.”

JP Finlay, who has covered the Washington Football Team for several years, is reporting the pregame ceremony for Taylor was planned weeks in advance. However, he does agree that the timing of this gesture is awful.

“I have no idea why they handled public roll out of Sean Taylor’s jersey retirement so poorly – really really poorly – but I do know the event has been planned for weeks,” Finlay said. “Something like this should be such a celebration and they announce it 3 days in advance. So so bad. And sad.”

It’s a bit odd that Washington waited just three days before kickoff to announce that it’ll retire Taylor’s jersey number this weekend. This is the type of ceremony that should’ve been announced a few weeks ago at the very least.

Washington fans will most likely fill up the stands on Sunday to show their support for the Taylor family. Make no mistake, though, they’re not thrilled with how this entire situation was handled.