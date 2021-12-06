NFL World Reacts To Taylor Heinicke’s Performance Sunday

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke is looking more and more like NFL starting quarterback material. And his performance against the Las Vegas Raiders today earned him a lot of new supporters.

Heinicke led Washington to a 17-15 win over the Raiders on Sunday. He went 23 of 30 for 196 yards and two touchdowns with a 101.5 passer rating. But he may have saved his best drive for last.

With under three minutes to play, Heinicke led Washington on an 8-play, 44-yard drive that set the team up for a long field goal attempt. Brian Johnson nailed the 48-yarder, and the Raiders’ efforts to mount a comeback came up short.

Heinicke has lifted Washington up from 2-6 to 6-6 thanks to their four-game winning streak. If the season ended today, Washington would be a playoff team.

Needless to say, NFL fans are over the moon for Heinicke and the team:

FROM 2-6 TO 6-6 TAYLOR HEINICKE AND THE FOOTBALL TEAM HAVE WON 4 STRAIGHT pic.twitter.com/2MJzXyehXN — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 6, 2021

TAYLOR HEINICKE FOUR STRAIGHT WINS. WASHINGTON IN A PLAYOFF SPOT. pic.twitter.com/KpalFBUGKT — Jackson Didlake (@diidlake) December 6, 2021

HELLO LAS VEGAS!!! YOU JUST CONTRIBUTED TO THE TAYLOR HEINICKE MVP CAMPAIGN!!!! pic.twitter.com/pCnhz8yRtE — Billy (5-6) (13-8) (14-3-5) (@WFTBillyy) December 6, 2021

Taylor Heinicke has been abused all game by the Raiders defense, but he’s still leading his team in the face of adversity. He plays with more Mamba Mentality than Derek Carr could ever dream of, GIVE HIM A SLEEVE — CJ Errickson (@CJErrickson_NFL) December 5, 2021

Washington’s 2021 season appeared lost in Week 1 when starter Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a season-ending injury. And for the first half of the season, Taylor Heinicke struggled to put complete games together.

Between Weeks 1 and 8, Heinicke completed 64-percent of his passes for 1,928 yards and 11 touchdowns with eight picks and a passer rating of 84.

But over the last four games, he’s completed over 75-percent of his passes with seven touchdowns and just two picks. His passer rating is over 100 over these last few games.

There’s no guarantee that Heinicke will be back with Washington even if he gets them into the playoffs. But he’s proving that he belongs in this league after many years as a journeyman.