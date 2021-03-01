NFL World Reacts To The Alex Smith Decision News

The Spun

Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Football Team looks onDETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 15: Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Football Team looks on during their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 15, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Despite making an incredible comeback with the Washington Football Team and doing the heavy lifting for them en route to winning the NFC East title, Alex Smith will not be returning to the team in 2021.

NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Kim Jones reported this morning that the team will be parting ways with Smith “in the coming days.” But the 36-year-old signal caller is reportedly determined to continue playing.

In 2020, Alex Smith returned in Week 5 after missing the previous 1.5 years of football with a life-threatening leg injury. He went 5-1 as a starter and completed 66.7-percent of his passes with 1,582 yards and six touchdown passes. Smith would win Comeback Player of the Year for his efforts.

Washington would win the NFC East crown with a 7-9 record. But another injury kept him from leading them into the playoffs.

Taylor Heinicke would lead Washington against the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played well, resulting in many people suspecting that he might be the future of the team. Washington might agree.

On social media, fans and analysts alike are already speculating which teams Smith would be a fit for.

Meanwhile, Washington fans are taking to Twitter to thank Smith for his contributions to the team. He finishes his time in Washington with an 11-5 record, 3,762 passing yards and 16 touchdowns.

Where do you think Alex Smith will play in 2021?


