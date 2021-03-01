NFL World Reacts To The Alex Smith Decision News

Despite making an incredible comeback with the Washington Football Team and doing the heavy lifting for them en route to winning the NFC East title, Alex Smith will not be returning to the team in 2021.

NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Kim Jones reported this morning that the team will be parting ways with Smith “in the coming days.” But the 36-year-old signal caller is reportedly determined to continue playing.

In 2020, Alex Smith returned in Week 5 after missing the previous 1.5 years of football with a life-threatening leg injury. He went 5-1 as a starter and completed 66.7-percent of his passes with 1,582 yards and six touchdown passes. Smith would win Comeback Player of the Year for his efforts.

Washington would win the NFC East crown with a 7-9 record. But another injury kept him from leading them into the playoffs.

Taylor Heinicke would lead Washington against the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played well, resulting in many people suspecting that he might be the future of the team. Washington might agree.

On social media, fans and analysts alike are already speculating which teams Smith would be a fit for.

I feel like Smith would make a lot of sense for the #Broncos if they go the “vet backup” route with Drew Lock. https://t.co/nnEoVoiFrh — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) March 1, 2021

Bears could be a fit https://t.co/KtrqNzalbu — Ryan O'Malley (@romalley216) March 1, 2021

Could totally see Alex Smith going to the Patriots. https://t.co/JixqkgnYBI — Michael Armstrong (@bigmikea78) March 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Washington fans are taking to Twitter to thank Smith for his contributions to the team. He finishes his time in Washington with an 11-5 record, 3,762 passing yards and 16 touchdowns.

While Smith’s time in Washington appears to be coming to an end, I don’t think we should undervalue what he brought to his organisation. He was a constant source of calm and determination amongst all the chaos. Plenty for everyone in the organisation to learn from him. https://t.co/kzjQB153Hk — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 1, 2021

Business is business. We are not naive. That said, this one stings. I'd put him in the Ring of Fame at Fed Ex the moment after he is released. Hope Alex gets chance to start or at least a cushy backup gig on a team that can win a championship. https://t.co/QRpBYvsV1P — The Chad Dukes Show (@chaddukes) March 1, 2021

Something we all saw coming. Sending nothing but the best to Alex, hoping he gets a shot with a new team & we get to continue cheering him on. Comeback is complete as he’s forever made his mark on this franchise. https://t.co/WDHGEUJg1N — Jordan Giorgio (@jordangiorgio) March 1, 2021

Where do you think Alex Smith will play in 2021?