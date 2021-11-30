Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III had major news to share with his fans this Tuesday morning. The former Heisman Trophy winner announced that he’s releasing a book.

The title of Griffin’s book is Surviving Washington. It’s currently set to release next August.

“What’s up, guys? I’m so excited to announce that I wrote a book and it’s coming out in August 2022, titled Surviving Washington,” Griffin said. “Now every experience I’ve ever had has made me a better husband, a better father and a better player. But I want you to take this journey with me, as I walk you through one of the most dysfunctional franchises in all of sports.”

Griffin then detailed what fans can expect from his book.

“I’m going to tell you the truth about what happened in that playoff game in 2012 against Seattle. I’m going to detail the medical mismanagement that I received during my time in Washington. I’m going to open your eyes to the sexual harassment that permeated the walls of that building and give you a deep dive into a power struggle between one of the most powerful coaches in all of sports and an owner that many of you want gone.”

While some fans aren’t sure this book will be that genuine, there are plenty of people who want to hear Griffin’s side to this story.

"Detailing medical mismanagement" 👀@WashingtonNFL definitely had a unique medical system where one doctor would fly in on game day and others were local. Will be interested to hear @RGIII take on this.

Griffin’s career in the nation’s capital began with such promise, but a torn ACL derailed his potential.

It’ll be interesting to see what Griffin has to say about Washington’s front office and medical staff.