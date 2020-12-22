The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Dwayne Haskins News

Dwayne Haskins throws the football for Washington.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 04: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Football Team passes against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at FedExField on October 04, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Dwayne Haskins has dug quite a hole for himself this week, as the second-year quarterback was allegedly spotted at a strip club without a mask on over the weekend. It would be the second time he violated the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

ESPN insider John Keim said the Washington Football Team is handling this situation internally. We’d have to imagine that Ron Rivera is seriously disappointed in Haskins, who was given a second chance once Alex Smith suffered a calf injury.

Haskins was fined by the team earlier this year for inviting a family friend to a team hotel before a game. This violation is much worse and could result in either a maximum fine of one week’s salary or a four-game suspension.

Washington currently has no plans to release Haskins, but this could throw a huge wrench in the team’s plans for Week 16. If Smith can’t start due to his injury, will Haskins even be available to start? That’s a question that Rivera’s coaching staff can’t answer right now.

It’s been disappointing to see Haskins blow opportunity after opportunity. As you’d expect, the NFL world is just baffled by this latest situation.

In terms of talent, Haskins has the arm to excel in the NFL. The issue he hasn’t matured yet, and frankly Washington isn’t going to wait much longer for that to happen.

Haskins will probably get another chance to redeem himself, it just might not be with Washington.


