NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

After months of internal testing, planning and designing, the Washington Football Team is reportedly choosing a new team name this week.

During a recent interview, Washington legend Joe Theismann started talking as if the Washington Commanders was the new name of the team. NFL fans immediately realized that he must have leaked it without realizing.

As you can imagine, the reaction has been quick and contentious. Some fans will still vehemently defend the old name while others are ready to embrace it.

But the overwhelming reaction has been to enjoy a laugh at Theismann leaking the new name. Some believe that he might have made a lot of people in the Washington front office angry this morning:

Wait did he realize he just said the team name?! The question asked was do you like the new name Commanders and Theisman answers yes I like it. 👀 #WashingtonFootball https://t.co/mD7xiSUpo9 — DC Above All ❄️🔥 (@DMVCommanders) January 31, 2022

Joe not getting invited back to fedex anytime soon 🤣🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/XUpK62jT8n — Andy.Burrows ( THE BRIDGE ) (@washingtonukfan) January 31, 2022

Looks like Joe let the cat out the bag. Hail Commanders! Hail Victory!#WashingtonFootball https://t.co/4oluVCdqPM — Washington Football Fan Club CLT (@CLTWFTFans) January 31, 2022

Did Joe think today was unveil day and everyone already knew? Lmaooo https://t.co/kS4IowyXOu — Redskin Commander (@HailGangHTTR) January 31, 2022

Still others believe that the team should have been changed to more of a fan favorite. Washington Red Wolves and Washington Redtails ranked among the most popular fan picks.

Red Wolfs would've been better https://t.co/UyOb3J4DtT — Mocking Penguin (@EmperorMocking) January 31, 2022

My number one choice was always Redtails, loved the concept jerseys. Story behind the name & it rolled off the tongue perfectly imo but commanders was a close 2nd — . (@24Romero21) January 31, 2022

Washington’s previous name was a source of contention among Native Americans for decades. It wasn’t until the social justice protests in 2020 that team owner Dan Snyder decided to finally change the name.

As a placeholder, the team rebranded as The Washington Football Team in 2020. For a time there was speculation that they might make that permanent like a soccer team.

But we’ll find out for sure this week whether Joe Theismann actually leaked the name or jebaited all of us.

Do you think the Washington Commanders is the new name? Do you like that name?