NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

Washnigton Football Team general view.LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: A general view of the Washington Football Team logo on the stadium before the game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

After months of internal testing, planning and designing, the Washington Football Team is reportedly choosing a new team name this week.

During a recent interview, Washington legend Joe Theismann started talking as if the Washington Commanders was the new name of the team. NFL fans immediately realized that he must have leaked it without realizing.

As you can imagine, the reaction has been quick and contentious. Some fans will still vehemently defend the old name while others are ready to embrace it.

But the overwhelming reaction has been to enjoy a laugh at Theismann leaking the new name. Some believe that he might have made a lot of people in the Washington front office angry this morning:

Still others believe that the team should have been changed to more of a fan favorite. Washington Red Wolves and Washington Redtails ranked among the most popular fan picks.

Washington’s previous name was a source of contention among Native Americans for decades. It wasn’t until the social justice protests in 2020 that team owner Dan Snyder decided to finally change the name.

As a placeholder, the team rebranded as The Washington Football Team in 2020. For a time there was speculation that they might make that permanent like a soccer team.

But we’ll find out for sure this week whether Joe Theismann actually leaked the name or jebaited all of us.

Do you think the Washington Commanders is the new name? Do you like that name?

