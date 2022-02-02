NFL World Reacts To Washington’s New Team Name

For the past two years, Washington has been trying to find a new team name to replace the controversial “Redskins” moniker.

After a lengthy review process, Washington finally settled on a new name. Formerly the Washington Football Team, they will now be called the Washington Commanders.

During the new name announcement, the team also debuted its new uniforms as well. With three different uniforms combinations, fans will have plenty to look forward to for the 2022 season.

Immediately after the announcement, fans started reacting to the new name and uniforms. Unsurprisingly, there was no consensus. Some fans liked the new name and didn’t like the uniforms, while others weren’t a fan of the new name, but loved the uniforms.

“I like everything so far, commanders is bland but as long as unis and logos are nice which they are. i’m cool with it,” one fan said.

One fan thinks this sounds more like an XFL team than an NFL team.

“I never thought I’d see an NFL team walk through the forbidden door to the XFL,” another fan said.

There are those who wish Washington stuck with “Football Team” rather than changing to “Commanders.”

“Give me back the football team,” one fan said.

A new name is always going to cause a stir in the beginning. Over the years, fans will eventually become accustomed to it – or not.