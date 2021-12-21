The Spun

Washington Football Team field ahead of an NFL game.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view during the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles game at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team will be on the road for this Tuesday’s showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, but their sideline should still feel like home. That’s because the team had its heated benches shipped to Lincoln Financial Field.

Last weekend, the Dallas Cowboys had their custom-made benches shipped to FedEx Field. Washington must have secretly admired that move because it has decided to do the same thing.

As you’d expect, the NFL world had plenty of things to say about Washington bringing its benches to Philadelphia.

“The rivalry is on,” NFL Network Ian Rapoport tweeted in response to the news.

“So the NFL is now trending toward a full bring your own bench,” Anthony Dabbundo of The Action Network wrote.

“Of course they did… imitation is the best form of flattery,” a Cowboys fan said.

“The cowboys did it because WFT heated benches literally didn’t work y’all are gonna look mad dumb bringing ur own benches in Dallas in a dome with nice weather,” another fan replied.

According to Mitchell Tischler of NBC Sports, the Washington Football Team will use their custom benches for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Kickoff for the Eagles-Washington game is at 7 p.m. ET.

