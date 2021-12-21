Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team will be on the road for this Tuesday’s showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, but their sideline should still feel like home. That’s because the team had its heated benches shipped to Lincoln Financial Field.

Last weekend, the Dallas Cowboys had their custom-made benches shipped to FedEx Field. Washington must have secretly admired that move because it has decided to do the same thing.

As you’d expect, the NFL world had plenty of things to say about Washington bringing its benches to Philadelphia.

“The rivalry is on,” NFL Network Ian Rapoport tweeted in response to the news.

The rivalry is on. https://t.co/dNjZxX8hjW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2021

“So the NFL is now trending toward a full bring your own bench,” Anthony Dabbundo of The Action Network wrote.

so the NFL is now trending toward a full bring your own bench? https://t.co/RDNB0mMtdH — Anthony Dabbundo (@AnthonyDabbundo) December 21, 2021

“Of course they did… imitation is the best form of flattery,” a Cowboys fan said.

Of course they did… imitation is the best form of flattery https://t.co/3uOnwBofFu — KHALEESI OF HOUSE KONFEKTIONS (@KweenKonfektion) December 21, 2021

“The cowboys did it because WFT heated benches literally didn’t work y’all are gonna look mad dumb bringing ur own benches in Dallas in a dome with nice weather,” another fan replied.

The cowboys did it because WFT heated benches literally didn't work y'all are gonna look mad dumb bringing ur own benches in Dallas in a dome with nice weather https://t.co/X7rUIrPSwP — EJ (@ericjones1776) December 21, 2021

According to Mitchell Tischler of NBC Sports, the Washington Football Team will use their custom benches for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Kickoff for the Eagles-Washington game is at 7 p.m. ET.