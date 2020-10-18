Ohio State Fans Aren’t Happy With The Washington Football Team

The Spun

The Washington Football Team are currently getting crushed 13-3 by the winless New York Giants. Given recent events in Washington, Buckeyes fans aren’t especially sympathetic.

In the wake of Washington QB Kyle Allen struggling in his second straight start for the team, Buckeyes fans are demanding “Justice4Simba” to get Dwayne Haskins back in the line. Haskins was benched After a 31-17 loss to Baltimore in Week 4, and was a healthy scratch against the LA Rams last week.

But Allen and Alex Smith haven’t exactly been lighting up the scoreboard since Washington head coach Ron Rivera benched Haskins. They have just 13 points in the last six quarters.

As a result, it’s pretty clear that Haskins wasn’t the main problem in Washington. Though the fact that he’s reportedly been ill this past week probably didn’t help.

Prior to his benching, Dwayne Haskins was completing 61-percent of his passes for 939 yards and four TDs with three picks. But aside from one strong performance in Week 1 against the Eagles, he’s largely been below average.

It’s pretty obvious that Washington can’t win football games with the quarterbacks they have right now. Maybe instead of placing the blame on Haskins, the team continues to let him develop with what they do have and re-evaluate at season’s end.

At 1-4 (possibly heading to 1-5 if the scores stand), things can’t get much worse.


