Star OL Trent Williams Makes Free Agency Decision

While most of the world was sleeping overnight, standout free agent offensive tackle Trent Williams secured his NFL future.

According to reports, Williams agreed to a massive six-year, $138.06 million contract to return to the San Francisco 49ers. The deal also includes $55 million guaranteed and makes Williams the highest-paid lineman in the NFL.

Williams had other reported suitors in free agency–the Colts, Bears and Chiefs–but in the end, he chose to remain in San Francisco. By all accounts, the 49ers made retaining the eight-time Pro Bowler a priority.

The 49ers originally acquired Williams via trade from Washington last April after he sat out the entire 2019 season due to a dispute with the organization over how it handled his medical situation.

While you (and I) were sleeping: The #49ers agreed to terms with LT Trent Williams on a six-year, $138.06 million deal with $55.1 million guaranteed, including a $30.1 million signing bonus, per @elsportsllc @loyalty24_7. The NFL’s new highest-paid offensive lineman. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2021

San Francisco has been busy in free agency, mostly re-signing their own players. The team has kept Williams, fullback Kyle Jusczyck and cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley from leaving for other organizations.

In addition, the 49ers have also brought in outside free agent pass rusher Samson Ebukam and center Alex Mack.