Tragedy struck on Thursday night, as Washington Football Team cornerback Deshazor Everett was involved in a car accident that resulted in the death of his passenger, Olivia Peters.

According to Pete Hailey of NBC Sports, Everett was the driver in the crash that occurred last night. He’s in the hospital with “serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this accident that occurred on Gum Spring Road.

“The driver of a 2010 Nissan GT-R was traveling north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road when around 9:15 p.m. the vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over,” the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said. “The passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada was taken to StoneSprings Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.”

Those who witnessed the accident on Thursday night have already spoken with law enforcement, per the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s unclear what led to this accident. More information should be released at a later date.

Everett, 25, has been with the Washington Football Team since the 2015 season. Thus far in his career he has 170 combined tackles, 11 passes defended, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.