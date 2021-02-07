Only 1 Person Didn’t Vote For Alex Smith For Comeback Player

Alex Smith completed his miraculous return to football in 2020 by walking away from Saturday night’s NFL Honors ceremony with a well-deserved Comeback Player of the Year award.

The 36-year-old quarterback underwent 17 surgeries and nearly two years of recovery to get back onto the field this season. When he did, Smith continued his fairytale story and led the Washington Football Team to an improbable postseason run.

Despite his heroic effort, he fell just one vote shy of winning the award unanimously.

Smith earned 49 of 50 possible votes, with the stray vote going to Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Pittsburgh gunslinger missed most of the 2019 campaign with an elbow injury, but returned this season and led Pittsburgh to the No. 3 seed in the AFC.

Washington quarterback Alex Smith earned 49 of 50 votes to win The Associated Press NFL Comeback Player of the Year, with the dissenting vote going to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The latest on the awards >> https://t.co/v7rWL9dXwS pic.twitter.com/MssNaIjxhd — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) February 7, 2021

Given the circumstances, Smith absolutely should’ve won the award unanimously. When he suffered a compound fracture in his right leg in November of 2018, there was near certainty that his football career was over. When he developed a life-threatening infection during recovery, playing in the NFL was the furthest thing from his mind.

Doctors saved both Smith’s leg and his football career. The veteran quarterback then fully began his rehab with hopes of getting back onto the field.

Washington’s medical staff cleared him for football activities this past summer, almost two years after he suffered the gruesome injury. By the time October rolled around, the Football Team needed to insert Smith into a game against the Los Angeles Rams. That became just the beginning of the veteran’s improbable comeback.

Smith went on to lead Washington into the postseason. With preseason starter Dwayne Haskins benched and back-up Kyle Allen out for the year, the 36-year-old assumed full responsibility. Smith went on to throw for 1,582 yards and six touchdowns over eight games, boosting the Washington Football Team to an NFC East title and spot in the postseason.

Although Roethlisberger’s 3,803 passing yards and 33 touchdowns were impressive given his 2019 injury, Smith’s story is one of legend. Even if he never played another snap in the NFL, the 36-year-old will always be remembered for his incredible resilience.

Check out the complete list of NFL award winners here.