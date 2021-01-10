Patrick Mahomes Sums Up His Thoughts On Taylor Heinicke

The Washington Football Team fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-23, in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday night.

Washington was led by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who played in replacement of an injured Alex Smith, who’s still dealing with a leg injury. Heinicke played admirably in replacement duty, nearly leading the Football Team to an upset win over the Buccaneers.

Heinicke finished the game going 26 of 44 for 306 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added six carries for 46 yards and one touchdown on the ground. It was an incredibly impressive performance by the former XFL quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes was among those impressed.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback took to social media to compliment the Washington Football Team quarterback. He liked what he saw from Heinicke on Saturday night.

“Regardless of the outcome what a great game by Heinicke!” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback tweeted of Heinicke late in the game.

Regardless of the outcome what a great game by Heinicke! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 10, 2021

Heinicke was not able to lead Washington to an upset win over Tampa Bay, but he came pretty close to doing so.

It will be interesting to see what Washington does at the quarterback position moving forward in 2021.