Report: 3rd Team Might Be Involved In Deshaun Watson Trade

Reports have emerged over the past few hours that the Houston Texans could be on the verge of trading star quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins. But a third team could be in the mix to help the two teams seal the deal.

According to Coty Davis of The Texans Wire, the Washington Football Team could be getting involved in very rare three-team deal. Per the report, Washington’s involvement would see them receive Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins drafted Tua No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But a combination of injuries and subpar play has resulted in a seemingly rocky relationship between the two sides.

If Washington is involved, one would expect that they will send some kind of assets to the Texans and receive Tua in return. Given the state of the quarterback position in Washington, Tua might be an upgrade at the position.

In regards to the #Texans closing in on a deal that would send Deshaun Watson to the Miami #Dolphins, I am hearing that it could be a three team deal that would send Tua Tagovailoa to the Washington Football Team. — Coty M. Davis (@CotyDavis_24) October 20, 2021

Deshaun Watson is a three-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL in passing yards last year. But a combination of factors has left him riding the bench and not even suiting up for the first six weeks.

Watson is reportedly on the outs with the Texans over their treatment of him during the offseason, but also subject to an investigation over multiple assaults. His future in the NFL – let alone Houston – is up in the air.

But if the reports are true, the Dolphins are willing to roll the dice on Watson – warts and all. Equally surprising is their willingness to part with a former top five pick after a little more than a year.

Will we see a three-way deal involving the Texans, Dolphins and Washington plus those two quarterbacks?