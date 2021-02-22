The Spun

Report: NFL Franchise Might Be On Jeff Bezos’ Private Wish List

Washington Football Team field.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view during the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles game at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos could have his eyes on a new career goal–NFL owner–according to a new report.

Bezos has been interested in becoming an NFL owner “for some time,” according to Front Office Sports. The 57-year-old entrepreneur reportedly could have his sights set on buying a stake of the Washington Football Team.

“Bezos’ attorney spoke with Baltimore-based sports investment banking firm Moag & Co., which led the effort to sell a chunk of the team, according to court documents obtained by Front Office Sports,” writes Front Office Sports’ A.J. Perez.

During the summer, it was reported that minority owners of the WFT were “pressuring” primary owner Dan Snyder to sell his share. At the same time, it was also reported that multiple minority owners–Dwight Schar, Fred Smith and Robert Rothman–were looking to sell their stakes in the franchise.

Those minority owners retained Moag & Co. to help facilitate that sale.

In recent years, Bezos has purchased The Washington Post and moved Amazon’s second headquarters to Alexandria, Va.

Could his next foray into the area of our nation’s capital be purchasing stake in the football team?


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.