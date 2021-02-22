Report: NFL Franchise Might Be On Jeff Bezos’ Private Wish List

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos could have his eyes on a new career goal–NFL owner–according to a new report.

Bezos has been interested in becoming an NFL owner “for some time,” according to Front Office Sports. The 57-year-old entrepreneur reportedly could have his sights set on buying a stake of the Washington Football Team.

“Bezos’ attorney spoke with Baltimore-based sports investment banking firm Moag & Co., which led the effort to sell a chunk of the team, according to court documents obtained by Front Office Sports,” writes Front Office Sports’ A.J. Perez.

During the summer, it was reported that minority owners of the WFT were “pressuring” primary owner Dan Snyder to sell his share. At the same time, it was also reported that multiple minority owners–Dwight Schar, Fred Smith and Robert Rothman–were looking to sell their stakes in the franchise.

Those minority owners retained Moag & Co. to help facilitate that sale.

Minority shareholders of Washington’s NFL team have hired the investment bank, Moag & Company, to vet buyers and to sell their stake in the team, per a league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2020

In recent years, Bezos has purchased The Washington Post and moved Amazon’s second headquarters to Alexandria, Va.

Could his next foray into the area of our nation’s capital be purchasing stake in the football team?