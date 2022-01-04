Report: Washington Football Team Has 1 Likely Name Choice

On Tuesday morning, the Washington Football Team announced it will unveil its new name on Feb. 2. It may not be as big a change as fans are expecting.

Several team names like the Admirals, Wolves, Red Tails and a few others have been mentioned as possibilities. But it may be most likely that the organization sticks with what it already has in place: the Football Team.

No, we’re not kidding. According to A.J. Perez of FOS, he was told several months ago that Washington’s front office is “likely” to stick with the Washington Football Team.

He says he hasn’t heard any change to that plan since.

A source close to the team told me months ago ownership was “likely” to stick with Washington Football Team. Things have been mum since. https://t.co/eyn0KzUIhg — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) January 4, 2022

This would be a severely disappointing outcome.

Here’s what team president Jason Wright had to say about his team’s name change.

“Early on we understood Wolves — or some variation of it — was one of our fan favorites,” Wright wrote in a statement on the team site. “As I’ve said all along, we take feedback from our fans seriously, and because of your interest in this name, we put Wolves on a list of options to explore fully. Once we began looking into Wolves, however, we became aware of a notable challenge: trademarks held by other teams would limit our ability to make the name our own. And without Wolves, variations like RedWolves wouldn’t have been viable either for these and other reasons. “Understanding the weight and importance of our team name, and excitement around other name options — both internally and within our fan base — we didn’t want to risk going down a route that could be dotted with legal hurdles. The prospect of years of litigation wasn’t something that we wanted you, our fans, to have to bear as you begin to embrace a new brand.”

We’ll find out on Feb. 2 what Washington will be called moving forward.