Report: Washington Football Team Moving On From Longtime Starter

In a notable move, the Washington Football Team is reportedly moving on from a longtime starter.

Washington is electing to move on from offensive lineman Morgan Moses, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The organization is letting Moses seek a trade, which would clear some salary space for Washington in the process.

“The Washington Football Team is likely moving on from long-time starting OT Morgan Moses, sources say, giving Moses the ability to seek a trade,” Rapoport said on Tuesday. “Moses is due $7.75M in 2021 and if a team trades for the dependable player, it picks up the salary.”

Moses has spent his entire seven-year NFL career with Washington. He’s started in all 16 games the past six seasons. Washington will now be looking for a new right tackle if Moses finds a trade partner.

The Washington Football Team selected Morgan Moses in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Prior to his professional career start, he played college football at Virginia.

Moses was originally labeled as a “project” coming out of college. But the offensive tackle quickly became an NFL starter. After an up-and-down rookie season, Moses secured Washington’s right-tackle spot and never looked back. He’s started in every game since the 2015 season.

Plenty of teams are in the market for a standout offensive tackle. Moses fits the bill. Washington should have no problem finding a trade partner for Moses in coming weeks.