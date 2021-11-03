Report: Washington Football Team Suffered Major Injury Blow

The Washington Football Team suffered yet another significant injury blow after Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Star pass rusher Montez Sweat reportedly suffered a fractured jaw. As a result of the injury, Sweat could reportedly miss up to a month of the season as his jaw heals.

“Washington pass-rusher Montez Sweat has a non-displaced jaw fracture that doesn’t require surgery,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said. “But no physical contact for a month, while also altering his diet.”

Washington Football Team insider Grant Paulsen had the news first.

Sources: #WashingtonFootball DE Montez Sweat suffered a fracture in his jaw in Sunday's loss at Denver and could miss as much as a month. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 3, 2021

It’s a tough blow to a team that has already been dealt a series of bad injury news throughout the season. Washington lost starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to a hip injury earlier in the year.

Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke has played admirably, but Washington has struggled to win games due to the significant injury woes. The team has lost four-straight games, but will get a nice reprieve with the bye week here.

They’ll get right back to it coming off the bye, though, with a contest against the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.