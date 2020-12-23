Report: Washington ‘Worked Out Deal’ With NFL On Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to get back into Ron Rivera’s good graces. But it would appear that he’s avoided getting into more serious trouble with the NFL.

According to Washington Football Team reporter JP Finlay, Haskins was at practice today and took snaps. Per the report, the team “worked out a deal” with the NFL to make that possible. Head coach Ron Rivera will reportedly address the deal later today.

Haskins got into some seriously hot water after photos of him without a mask at an event went viral. The former Ohio State QB issued a public apology for the incident, and the team pledged to investigate the incident.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that the NFL could either fine or suspend Haskins for his actions. They are a clear violation of league guidelines amid the ongoing pandemic.

The Washington Football Team worked out a deal with NFL to have Haskins at practice. Ron Rivera is expected to provide more detail after practice pic.twitter.com/RbrB08bVuh — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 23, 2020

2020 has been a trying season for Dwayne Haskins to say the least. He lost his starting job after just a few weeks and only got it back earlier this month after an injury to new starter Alex Smith.

Haskins led Washington to a near-upset of the Seattle Seahawks, but was unable to seal the deal in a 20-15 loss. He has not won a start since Week 1, and Washington’s hold on the NFC East lead is tenuous.

Compound all of that with these new complications off the field, and you have a recipe for a very difficult choice in Washington this offseason.

Can Dwayne Haskins lead Washington to the playoffs this year?